Meeting schedule between government, PTI committees revised

Instead of 11:30 am Thursday, now at 3:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The schedule for the meeting between the government and opposition committees was revised on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, the National Assembly session, initially scheduled for 11:30 am Thursday, will now take place at 3:30 pm.

The spokesperson further clarified that the change in timing was made following requests from the committee members.

The session will be chaired by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

It is to be recalled that the PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Tuesday revealed two demands to be presented in a meeting with the government’s negotiation committee on Jan 2.



Speaking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), he said the PTI would demand the release of all party prisoners, including Imran Khan, and a judicial investigation into the May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

The government and major opposition party PTI’s negotiation committees are scheduled to meet again on Jan 2, with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq set to preside over it. In the previous meeting, the government had asked the PTI to present its demand to continue the political dialogue.

"The 26th Constitutional Amendment has paralysed the judicial system," Qaiser said while urging the lawyers to play their due role.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan told him that he would hold talks when workers of his party would be treated in a better way.



