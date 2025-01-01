India involved in targeted killing inside Pakistan, reports US publication

Pakistan Pakistan India involved in targeted killing inside Pakistan, reports US publication

Indian intelligence agency RAW carried out targeted killing of six people in Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 16:02:13 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – After killing a Sikh leader, who was pleading for a separate homeland known as Khalistan in Canada and plotting to kill another Sikh activist in the United States, India has been on a “secret assassination programme” deep inside Pakistan.

The “Indian government sponsored terrorism around the world” and the programme was exposed by an American newspaper recently.

According to the publication, Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) carried out targeted killing of six people in Pakistan through hired assassins using Afghan weapons.

In the last April, two masked men “identified” a man named Amir Sarfraz, also known as Tamba, in Lahore, shot at and injured him before fleeing the scene, the report said, and added that the incident was a part of a broader Indian covert assassination campaign, similar to operations in other countries (Canada and the US).

The Indian agency avenged the “beating of an Indian intelligence agent to death inside a Lahore prison in 2011” by Amir Sarfraz, who “was released, cleared of charges,” said the report. RAW believed that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency “had hired Tamba to carry out the jailhouse murder.”

There are evidences clearly indicating India’s involvement in the killings of Pakistani citizens. The report states that since 2021, RAW has been conducting a covert assassination campaign and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has revealed India's direct involvement in these killings in a press briefing.

The publication said its staff examined six cases in Pakistan and they found “marked similarities in the Indian assassination plan to the operations in North America.”

The publication quoted Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stating in 2014 that attacking Pakistan was unrealistic, but India could use covert methods to achieve its goals.

India has been facing severe international criticism due to RAW's assassination campaign in the United States, Canada, and Western countries.

The report further mentions that in New Delhi, a RAW officer, Vikash Yadav, issued instructions to carry out an assassination on a Sikh leader in New York. The RAW officer directed his agent to hire a local hitman for the job.

Canadian authorities have also exposed the terrorism of Indian diplomats and RAW, it added.

Diplomatic experts say that last year, evidence surfaced of India's involvement in the targeted killings of Pakistani citizens Mohammad Riaz and Maulana Shahid Latif. Previously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also exposed Indian terrorism on Pakistani soil with evidence.

They argue that the international community should take strong notice of India's aggression, terrorism, and violations of international law which poses a serious threat to global peace.