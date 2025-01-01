Protests in Karachi: Religious party stages sit-ins at key locations

The sit-ins are taking place at Numaish Chowrangi, Abu Al-Hasan Isphahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi

Wed, 01 Jan 2025

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Religious party has staged sit-ins at four locations in Karachi to protest against the Parachinar incident, causing traffic disruptions across the city.

The sit-ins are taking place at Numaish Chowrangi, Abu Al-Hasan Isphahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi, and Water Pump.

According to traffic police, the following routes are affected:

• Numaish Chowrangi: Completely closed to traffic.

• Abu Al-Hasan Isphahani Road: Both directions to and from Abbas Town are fully closed.

• Kamran Chowrangi: Roads to and from the Meteorological Office are entirely blocked.

• Water Pump Area: Roads to Ancholi are closed, but the route from Sohrab Goth to Water Pump remains open.

In addition, another religious party has staged protests in Gulbai and Orangi Town:

• Gulbai: Paracha Chowk is closed for traffic, while the route from Paracha Chowk to Gulbai is open.

• Orangi Town: The road from Orangi Town to Banaras is closed, but traffic from Banaras to Orangi Town remains unaffected.