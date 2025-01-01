Rain predicted in Lahore as new year begins

There is a likelihood of rain from tomorrow until January 6

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain in Lahore and various districts of Punjab as the new year begins.

According to the Met Office, there is a likelihood of rain from tomorrow (Thursday) until January 6 in Lahore and other areas of Punjab, with humidity levels expected to reach up to 94%.

In terms of pollution, Lahore ranks as the third most polluted city in Pakistan, with an average smog level recorded at 219.

Meanwhile, Lahore welcomed the new year with cold weather.

The current temperature in the city has been recorded at 9°C, with a minimum temperature of 8°C and a maximum temperature expected to reach 18°C.

Meteorological data also showed that the wind speed is currently recorded at 5 km/h.