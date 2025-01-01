Governor Punjab wishes a prosperous New Year to nation

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has congratulated the nation on the advent of the new year and expressed the hope that the year ahead would prove to be a year of development, stability and peace for the country.

In his message on the eve of the new year on Tuesday, he said "We, at the beginning of the new year, must renew our resolve to take the country to the place it was created for. We pray to Allah for the eradication of terrorism from the country.

"He paid tributes to the martyrs of security forces who laid down their lives for the country. He also prayed for the Palestinian and Kashmiri people that their sufferings would be reduced and they would be blessed with freedom.

The Governor said that he also appeals to the opposition to take the path of dialogue instead of chaos and disorder in the new year.

