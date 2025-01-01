CJCSC visits Naval Headquarters, meets Naval Chief

Pakistan Pakistan CJCSC visits Naval Headquarters, meets Naval Chief

Gen Sahir Shamshad appreciated role of Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 04:45:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Naval Headquarters on Tuesday (NHQ) and met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Matters of mutual interest, contemporary geo-political situation and emerging maritime security challenges were discussed during the meeting, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.

