Sindh governor plans New Year celebrations amid Section 144 enforcement

Arrangements have been made for fireworks show and Qawwali night

Tue, 31 Dec 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced grand celebrations for the arrival of the New Year with festivities at the Governor House, including a spectacular fireworks display.

Governor Tessori shared that arrangements had been made for an extraordinary fireworks show and a Qawwali night to mark the occasion.

"The cultural programme at the Governor House aims to inspire hope and optimism among citizens," he added.

Meanwhile, the Karachi commissioner has issued a notification enforcing Section 144 across the city for two days.

Under this order, aerial firing and fireworks are strictly prohibited, as is the display of firearms.

The implementation of Section 144 will remain in effect from Dec 31, 2024, to Jan 1, 2025, ensuring public safety during New Year’s celebrations.