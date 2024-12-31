PTI reveals demands ahead of Jan 2 negotiation with govt

PHC grants transit bail to Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Tuesday revealed two demands to be presented in a meeting with government’s negotiation committee on Jan 2.

Speaking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), he said the PTI would demand release of all party prisoners, including Imran Khan, and judicial investigation into May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

The government and major opposition party PTI’s negotiation committees are scheduled to meet again on Jan 2, with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq set to preside over it. In the previous meeting, the government had asked the PTI to present its demand to continue the political dialogue.

"The 26th Constitutional Amendment has paralysed the judicial system," Qaiser said while urging the lawyers to play their due role.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan told him that he would hold talks when workers of his party would be treated in a better way.

The former speaker said the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was alarming, adding that there was a need to reconsider foreign policy.

Furthermore, Asad Qaiser said the cases registered against him were “fake and political revenge”. He said terrorism and sedition cases were being made against politicians.

Earlier, the PHC granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser till Jan 30, 2025.

PHC’s Justice Kamran Hayat heard the petition filed by the former speaker of National Assembly and granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The high court has barred authorities from arresting the PTI leader in any case till Jan 30.

