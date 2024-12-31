Fog continues to disrupt traffic on motorways in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Low visibility caused by dense fog continued to disrupt road traffic on motorways in parts of Punjab on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakim to Multan, Motorway M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

