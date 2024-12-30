Govt, PTI set to hold negotiations on Jan 2

PTI negotiation committee expected to present list of demands

Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 20:01:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting between the government and major opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committees was scheduled for January 2, with National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq set to preside over.

The meeting, slated to take place at 11:30am, will see the PTI negotiation committee presenting the list of demands.

Notices for the session have been issued to all members of the negotiation committees, signaling the latest step in the ongoing dialogue process.

It is to be recalled that following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar had informally briefed the media at the jail gate, stating that the PTI chairman had been updated on the ongoing negotiations and instructed that the process be concluded within a defined time-frame.

PTI chairman highlighted the need for swift progress, adding that the initial meeting of the negotiation committees was informal and preliminary, with some members absent.

He noted that in the next round of talks, the PTI committee would present its demands to the government representatives.

Barrister Gohar also mentioned that efforts were underway for the PTI negotiation committee to hold another meeting with the party chairman before the next session. He expressed positivity about achieving substantial outcomes through the discussion.