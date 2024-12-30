IHC directs FBR to take decision on PTA's plea of tax deduction within two months

Pakistan Pakistan IHC directs FBR to take decision on PTA's plea of tax deduction within two months

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC issued the detailed verdict on the petition of PTA

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 18:12:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued detailed verdict of case related to the deduction of Rs1.37 billion from the bank account of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) by the tax department.

Justice Babar Sattar of IHC issued the detailed verdict on the petition of PTA.

The PTA had earlier moved the petition against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The court directed the FBR to make decision within two months on the petition of PTA.

Also Read: IMF demands mini-budget as FBR fails to collect tax targets

The court also imposed a fine of Rs0.1 million on deputy commissioner of Inland Revenue Services (IRS).

The PTA pleaded before the court that the FBR deducted a hefty amount of tax from the bank prior to any notice.

The judge remarked that it is against the law to deduct tax without issuing any notice.

It merits mention here that the FBR had deducted an amount of Rs1.37 billion in 2018 from the bank account of PTA.