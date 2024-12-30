Afghanistan's dependence on Pakistan: Strategic insights

Analysing Pakistan's strategic leverage reveals Afghanistan's vulnerabilities

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pro-Taliban elements on X (formerly Twitter) fail to grasp the extent of Afghanistan's dependence on Pakistan.

Economic Pressure



Afghanistan relies heavily on Pakistan for trade, supply routes, and humanitarian aid. A significant portion of essential goods, including food, fuel, and medical supplies, passes through Pakistan. Any disruption by Pakistan could trigger severe economic and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

Diplomatic Isolation

The Taliban-led government faces international diplomatic isolation due to its hardline policies and human rights violations. Despite this, Pakistan remains one of the few nations maintaining diplomatic relations, offering the Taliban government a semblance of legitimacy.

Military Potential

Pakistan possesses the military capability to address security threats emanating from Afghanistan, including targeting Taliban factions or insurgent groups involved in anti-Pakistan activities.

Refugee Policies

For decades, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees, providing shelter and essential services, unlike many nations that have imposed strict restrictions or closed borders.

Intelligence Operations

Pakistan's extensive intelligence networks inside Afghanistan support anti-Taliban resistance groups like the National Resistance Front, strengthening its strategic influence in the region.

Commitment to Dialogue

Pakistan continues to advocate for peaceful negotiations with the Afghan government to resolve all disputes amicably, underscoring its critical role in Afghanistan's stability and regional peace.