Aleem stresses on holding Islamic calligraphy exhibitions to understand heritage

Aleem Khan visited a private center of rare copies of Holy Quran, calligraphy and Islamic art

Mon, 30 Dec 2024 11:26:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that by holding exhibitions of Islamic calligraphy and artefacts “we can introduce our younger generation to our heritage.”

He made the remarks while visiting a private center of rare copies of Holy Quran, calligraphy and Islamic art here on Monday.

He appreciated the efforts of noted educationist and historian Zahid Pervaiz Butt for patronizing this center.

Minister Aleem Khan said that more Islamic centers should be set up which can ignite our mental abilities and religious inclination.