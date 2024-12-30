Arshad Ansari re-elected president of Lahore Press Club

Zahid Abid was elected general secretary with 904 votes

Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 11:03:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Results of the Lahore Press Club annual elections are out, with Arshad Ansari securing win as the president.

Representing the Journalists Progressive Group, Arshad Ansari got 1,108 votes, defeating Pioneers Progressive Group’s Babar Dogar, who received 818 votes.

Afzal Talib won the senior vice president position with 1,123 votes, while Hafiz Faiz secured 780 votes.

Saima Nawaz clinched the vice president seat with 980 votes, defeating Amjad Usmani, who received 873 votes.

Zahid Abid was elected general secretary with 904 votes, followed by Zahid Sherwani (616 votes) and Jafar Bin Yaar (375 votes).

Salik Nawaz emerged victorious for finance secretary slot with 1,163 votes, while Jawad Rizvi received 692 votes.

For joint secretary, Imran Sheikh secured victory with 764 votes, followed by Makhdoom Athar (687 votes), Farrukh Butt (360 votes), and Zaheer Sheikh (100 votes).

In the governing body elections, four members each from the Journalists Progressive and Pioneers Progressive panels won.

Independent candidate Asad Guddu, a cameraman, also became part of the governing body.

Key winners included:

• Ulfat Mughal (574 votes)

• Khawaja Sarmad Farukh (675 votes)

• Rana Shehzad (673 votes)

• Badr Saeed (671 votes)

• Shahida Butt (619 votes)

• Mehbood Chaudhry (605 votes)

• Shakir Mehmood Awan (579 votes)