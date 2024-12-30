Dense fog again disrupts road traffic on motorways in parts of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dense fog again blanketed the plain areas of Punjab including Lahore on night between Sunday and Monday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Hiran Minar, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Pnidi Bhattian to Multan, Motorway M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

