Ghafoor Haideri says PTI making efforts for Imran Khan's relief

JUI-F's Haideri says PTI making efforts for Imran Khan's relief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said the purpose of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s struggle is the release of its founder.

Without the role of its founder, Haideri affirmed that PTI had no value.



He made these remarks on Dunya News’ program “Baat Nikle Gee”, where he said the release of the founder of PTI was not the issue of JUI-F.

Answering a question, he said if the government’s draft on constitutional amendments had been implemented, there would have been severe repercussions.

He further said that the JUI-F stopped the government from establishing a constitutional court while adding if it had not been there, the government would have approved all 56 amendments.

He said the PTI and JUI-F had many differences but after coming into the opposition, they both decided on a ceasefire.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made it clear that there should be no political victimization against the PTI founder.

The JUI-F leader added General (R) Bajwa had stopped us from staging a sit-in against the then PTI government.