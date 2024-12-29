Dense fog disrupts motorways across Punjab, travel advisory issued

Motorways were closed to ensure public safety

Sun, 29 Dec 2024 10:06:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog has engulfed Lahore and other parts of Punjab on Sunday, reducing visibility and leading to the closure of several motorways at various points.

According to Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, the following closures have been implemented due to poor visibility:

• Motorway M2: Entry is restricted from Lahore to Kot Momin.



• Motorway M3: Closed from Lahore to Darkhana.



• Motorway M4: Shut down from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem.



• Sialkot Motorway M11: No entry allowed.

Visibility remained critically low on national highways across cities including Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, and Bahawalnagar, causing significant challenges for drivers.

The spokesperson emphasised that motorways were closed to ensure public safety.

Travelers were urged to prioritise daytime travel, use fog lights, and avoid unnecessary trips. Drivers should maintain safe distances between vehicles and avoid overspeeding.

Meanwhile, Lahore's cold weather has intensified, with minimum temperatures dropping to 7°C and maximum temperatures expected to reach 18°C. The current temperature is recorded at 8°C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a 10% chance of rain in Lahore today, with humidity levels reaching 97% and wind speeds recorded at 5 km/h.