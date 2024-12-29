Afghanistan brother country, air strike targeted hideouts of TTP terrorists

Pakistan expects Interim Afghan Govt will not allow terrorists to use its soil against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Afghanistan are brother countries. Pakistan air strike targeted hideouts of Khawarji terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP); it neither targeted Afghan forces nor Afghan people.

TTP militants was the target of the air strike. Pakistan wants friendly relationships with Afghanistan.

Pakistan did not target the people of Afghanistan and Afghan forces.

Pakistan expects Interim Government Afghan (IAG) will meet its demand for taking action against TTP Kahwarij terrorists and respond to positive and honest gesture of Pakistan.

Pakistan forces in self-defence launched operation against TTP Khawarij terrorists in border areas of Pakistan because their terror activities were increasing.

The terrorists who were killed the air strike were involved in the martyrdom of 16 soldiers of Pakistan army and celebrating their martyrdom.

The action taken by the Pakistani forces was actually reaction to the increasing terror activities perpetrated by the TTP militants.

These terrorists were involved in the killing of innocent civilians of Pakistan and attack of Pakistan forces. The air strike was not aimed at targeting Afghan people or Afghan forces.

The air strike was focused on the perpetrators and militants, who are the part of international threat and wanted to destabilise both Pakistan and Afghanistan.