PML-N, PTI are two sides of same coin: Hassan Murtaza

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N, PTI are two sides of same coin: Hassan Murtaza

He was talking to media in Lahore on Saturday

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 28 Dec 2024 15:13:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that PML-N and PTI are two sides of the same coin.

He was talking to media in Lahore on Saturday.

The PPP leader said that the PTI founder is supporting the political dialogue because he is under pressure.

“The PPP workers paid rich tribute to our leadership in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Bilawal Bhutto rightly said that the western powers are against the atomic bomb of Pakistan,” said Murtaza, who is also the general secretary of PPP’s provincial chapter.

Also Read: Bilawal Bhutto vows to protect Pakistan's nuclear programme

He said that treason cases must be registered against those who attacked on the nuclear programme of the country.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had warned about international challenges Pakistan was facing, saying that statements against Pakistan are not about individuals, but about its nuclear programme and missile technology.

Bilawal promised that PPP would protect Pakistan from any conspiracy.

PPP chairman slammed the foreign countries trying to weaken Pakistan’s defence, especially its nuclear and missile programmes.