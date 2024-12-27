Bilawal Bhutto vows to protect Pakistan's nuclear programme

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto vows to protect Pakistan's nuclear programme

Bilawal called for political unity to tackle the country’s challenges

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 19:42:21 PKT

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned about international challenges Pakistan is facing, saying that statements against Pakistan are not about individuals, but about its nuclear programme and missile technology.

Speaking at the death anniversary of her mother Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Friday, Bilawal remembered Benazir as a leader who fought for the poor, was the first Muslim woman prime minister, and worked for the people until her death.

Bilawal promised that PPP would protect Pakistan from any conspiracies and ensure the country's strength and independence.

He criticised those responsible for Benazir's death, accusing them of trying to silence the voices of Pakistan's provinces and impose leaders who would give up Pakistan’s national interests and security.

Read also: 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto today

Bilawal called for political unity to tackle the country’s challenges, stressing that no single party can solve all the problems alone.

He also expressed disappointment over unfulfilled promises by the current government and warned against making decisions without consensus, urging everyone to work together to address the country’s issues.

Bilawal slammed the foreign countries trying to weaken Pakistan’s defence, especially its nuclear and missile programmes, and assured that PPP would never allow any compromise on these.

In a message to PTI leader Imran Khan, Bilawal questioned the foreign support for him, linking it to opposition against Pakistan's defense policies.

