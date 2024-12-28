Motorways closed as dense fog blankets parts of Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Motorways closed as dense fog blankets parts of Punjab

Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 28 Dec 2024 05:13:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Punjab on night between Friday and Saturday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M3 Faizpur to Darkhana, Motorway M4 have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

