Climate chaos: Will Pakistan have breathing space in 2025?

LHC issued directions to government to eliminate environmental pollution

Topline Average global temperatures predicted to rise by another two percent by the end of the 21st century

Lahore High Court has been hearing plea seeking pollution control for more than six years

Punjab govt imposes Rs1.11bn fines on owners of defaulting factories, brick kilns and smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Climate change has become an international issue and Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries despite little contribution to the carbon emissions.

British journalist Anatol Lieven has written in his famous book, ‘Pakistan: A Hard Country’ that Pakistan is at high risk of climate change, while experts say the average global temperatures will rise by another two percent by the end of the 21st century.

Undoubtedly, the rise in temperatures will cause abrupt changes around the world and the country will be severely affected by all these changes. Despite a very visible climate change, the past governments in Pakistan did not pay heed due to which courts had to intervene.

JUDICIAL INTERVENTION

In this regard, a public interest litigation was filed in the court of Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court.

The plea challenged the failure to combat environmental pollution and control smog. This case was filed in the Lahore High Court on Aug 2, 2018. This points out that this case has been pending with the high court for six years and four months.

The court issued directions to the government to eliminate environmental pollution. It also formed a commission and on the court order, action was ordered against factories burning tires.

Similarly, orders were issued to shift brick kilns to zigzag technology. Also, order was issued against smoke-emitting vehicles.

Advocates Syed Kamal Haider and Mian Irfan Akram have been providing assistance in court.

PUNJAB GOVT COMPLIANCE IN 2024

Now as 2024 is about to end, it is time to have a look at the efforts of current government. The PML-N Punjab government has fully implemented the court orders. Owing to its efforts, the quality of pollution has started to improve.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, accorded approval to a long-term policy for the control of smog and the reduction of environmental pollution, in which the government has approved electric buses that will be environmentally friendly.

This year alone, the current Punjab government imposed a fine of Rs1.11bn on the owners of factories, brick kilns and smoke-emitting vehicles.

Also, warning notices were issued to more than 11,000 brick kilns owners in Punjab for not converting kilns to zig-zag technology. As many as 1,174 brick kilns were demolished, 203 were closed, and 4,329 were sealed for violating the rules and regulations.

Moreover, cases were registered against 1,823 people who were running brick kilns without zigzag technology and fines of more than Rs120 million were imposed, notices were issued to 5,784 industries causing environmental pollution and 225 industries were demolished.

Also, 2,931 cases of burning crop residues were reported and action was taken on 2,904 violations, crop residues covering an area of 3,910 acres were set on fire. Cases were registered against 676 people and fines of Rs23 million were imposed.

Strict action was taken against vehicles emitting smoke. More than 1.8 million vehicles were inspected and challans issued for almost 541,090 vehicles emitting smoke.

Meanwhile, fines of Rs723 million were imposed and 58,546 vehicles impounded.