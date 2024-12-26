Strong relationship between bench, bar vital for justice system: CJP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has said that the judiciary relies on the support of the bar in delivering justice, and a strong relationship between the bench and the bar is essential for the provision of justice.

The chief justice met representatives of bar associations at the Supreme Court, during which he shared his experiences of visits to remote districts with the bar associations.

He said that the Ghotki Judicial Complex, with its excellent facilities, serves as an example for other districts. Special training programmes for lawyers will be launched at the Federal Judicial Academy.

The chief justice also directed the Law and Justice Commission to provide a grant of Rs one million to bar associations.

According to the statement, the chief justice assured the Multan Bar of providing video link facilities and promised to address the issues of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bar.

The statement emphasized that collective efforts from all stakeholders are necessary for the advancement of the justice system. The chief justice expressed his commitment to improving access to justice and strengthening the judicial structure.

