PTI founder will not accept detention, says Aleema Khan

Pakistan Pakistan PTI founder will not accept detention, says Aleema Khan

Keep me in jail, but release the other prisoners, Aleema quoted Khan

Follow on Published On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 21:47:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Aleema Khan revealed that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness shown towards his demands.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, she quoted Khan as saying, “Keep me in jail, but release the other prisoners.”

Aleema added that the PTI founder has categorically stated that he will neither leave the country nor accept house arrest. He highlighted that if two of his demands are met, he will urge overseas Pakistanis to resume sending remittances to the country.

She further quoted him as saying that three essential factors are required for economic stability in Pakistan: the rule of law, political stability, and peace. Without these, she said, the country's economy cannot prosper.

More to read: PTI reiterates demand of judicial commission to probe May 9 events