Renowned Pakistani novelist Bapsi Sidhwa passes away in Houston
She was born in Karachi on August 11, 1938.
HOUSTON (Web Desk) - Prominent Pakistani novelist Bapsi Sidhwa passed away in Houston, USA, after a prolonged illness. She was 86.
Born in Karachi on Aug 11, 1938, Sidhwa hailed from a Gujarati Parsi Zoroastrian background and was known for her collaboration with Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta.
Her literary career spanned decades, producing notable works such as The Crow Eaters, The Bride, Ice-Candy Man (also published as Cracking India), and An American Brat.
Her novels explored themes of identity, culture, and social issues, offering a distinctive perspective on Indian and Pakistani history, politics, and culture.
Bapsi Sidhwa was the recipient of numerous awards, including Pakistan's highest national honour in arts, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, in 1991.
According to her family, Sidhwa’s funeral would be held in Houston in three days.