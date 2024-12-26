Trump administration has plan to discuss Pakistan's missile programme: Grenell

Says Khan had a ‘very good relationship’ with Trump

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 03:35:09 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Richard Grenell, Donald Trump’s nominee for special envoy, has said Marco Rubio, Trump’s designated Secretary of State, has a plan to discuss Pakistan’s missile programme.

In an interview, Grenell emphasised that nuclear countries were dealt with differently, adding Rubio is ready to address Pakistan’s missile programme.

To a question, Richard Grenell said, “Khan had a ‘very good relationship’ with Trump during his first term as US president, when the former was prime minister of Pakistan from 2018-22.”

Demanding the release of Imran Khan from jail, he said Khan was facing the same allegations just like President Trump.

Speaking on a recent statement by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Grenell said: “What Matt Miller … really meant was free Imran Khan.”