Pakistan Pakistan Security forces kill 13 terrorists in South Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed 13 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in general area Sararogha of South Waziristan district.

In a statement said, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location during the operation conducted after receiving information about their presence.

The killed militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, ISPR said.

Earlier this month, sixteen soldiers were martyred after terrorists attempted to attack security forces check post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District, said military’s media wing.

ISPR said the attempt was made by a group of terrorists on night between 20 and 21 December 2024. The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight terrorists were killed.

However, during intense fire exchange, sixteen brave soldiers, having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

