Parachinar sit-in over road blockade enters sixth day, residents deprived of food, healthcare

Over 100 children reportedly lost their lives due to lack of medical care.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The sit-in protest by citizens of Parachinar against road closures has entered its sixth day.

Tehsil Chairman Upper Kurram, Agha Mazamil, stated that the blockade has deprived residents of essential food and medical supplies, with over 100 children reportedly losing their lives due to lack of medical care.

Meanwhile, the Kurram Deputy Commissioner announced that a Grand Jirga has arrived in the district to initiate peace talks aimed at resolving the crisis.

In solidarity with the people of Parachinar, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen staged protests at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi and Lahore Press Club.

KP Chief Minister Adviser on Information, Barrister Saif, revealed that a special police force has been approved to secure the Parachinar Road.

He emphasised that government efforts aimed to achieve a sustainable and permanent resolution to the century-old conflict in the region.

It is worth noting that tribal clashes in Parachinar over the past two and a half months have resulted in over 100 fatalities, while all major and minor routes in the district have remained closed, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.