Passing-out parade of girls cadet college in Turbat

Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan was chief guest

(Dunya News) – The passing out parade of second batch of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College was held in Turbat.

As many as 64 graduating lady cadets participated in the parade where Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan was chief guest.

The lady cadets demonstrated a splendid display of their training through march past and martial arts.

Ninety percent graduates belong to Makran, Kalat, Rukhshan, Sibi, Zhob, Loralai and Naseerabad divisions of Balochistan.

Prizes were distributed among best performing cadets. Overall best cadet award was given to Amina Usman.

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College was established in 2021 and is the first Girls Cadet College in Turbat, Balochistan. So far 131 lady cadets have successfully graduated in two batches.

The college is not only providing quality education and training to girls but also playing a significant role in the development and welfare of women in Balochistan.

