Tessori calls for unity to defeat nefarious designs of Pakistan's enemies

Pakistan Pakistan Tessori calls for unity to defeat nefarious designs of Pakistan's enemies

Says military leadership standing alongside govt to help pull the country out of the economic crisis

Follow on Published On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 11:39:40 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said on Wednesday everyone must unite to thwart the ill-intentions of Pakistan's enemies.

He stated this during a visit to the Mazar-e-Quaid on the eve of the birth anniversary of the Father of the nation.

He said that today, December 25, the entire nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to him.

He said the country is currently going through a difficult time, but there is no need to despair as these challenges will be overcome. He added that the national economy is heading in right direction and urged public to contribute to betterment of the country.

Tessori said the military leadership is standing alongside the government to help pull the country out of the economic crisis.

He pointed out that external forces do not want Pakistan to prosper economically. While referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said a political party is being supported by foreign powers and funding to create unrest in the country.

The governor also stated that Sindh held a central position in the country's economy, and that everyone must work together to defeat the designs of Pakistan's enemies.

