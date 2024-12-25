Fog again disrupts road traffic on motorways in parts of country

Updated On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 06:11:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh on night between Tuesday and Wednesday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic. With intensification of fog and poor visibility several sections of Motorways were closed, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, Motorway M1 from Rashakai to Burhan, Motorway M3 from Samundri to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Gojra to Multan and from Abdul Hakim to Khanewal and Motorway M5 from Multan to Rohri have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the country at the national highways due to low visibility.

