Peshawar High Court seeks ECP response over delay in Senate Elections

ECP is granted two weeks to submit their response

Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 11:46:55 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court has demanded a response from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the delay in conducting Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard the case filed by PTI leader Azam Swati, challenging the non-holding of Senate elections in the province.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer stated that a request had been submitted to conduct the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECP’s counsel informed the court that consultations on the matter were still ongoing following a December 10 meeting. He further told that a revision petition on reserved seats was pending in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim granted the ECP two weeks to submit their response. However, when the ECP's counsel requested additional time, the court expressed reluctance to allow indefinite delays.

The court emphasised the importance of adhering to a timeline and set January 16 as the deadline for the ECP’s reply, adjourning the hearing until then.