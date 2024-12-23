Power-sharing in Punjab: PPP, PML-N likely to reach consensus

Pakistan Pakistan Power-sharing in Punjab: PPP, PML-N likely to reach consensus

Coordination committees from both parties are set to convene at Governor’s House

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 18:05:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A breakthrough in power-sharing talks between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab appears close, with a key meeting scheduled Monday between President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz.

According to sources, coordination committees from both parties are set to convene Tuesday at the Governor’s House.

The PPP will be represented by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, and parliamentary leader Syed Ali Haider Gilani. On the other side, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, and Maryam Aurangzeb are expected to attend the negotiations.

Also read: Bilawal emphasises need for dialogue among political forces



The agenda includes consultations on issues faced by the PPP at the grassroots level in Punjab and discussions to address the party’s concerns regarding its relationship with the PML-N in the province.

Also, President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz are scheduled to meet this evening to deliberate on the prevailing political situation.

Earlier this month, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had agreed to initiate meetings between their respective committees to resolve unsettled issues.