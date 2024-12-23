PM Shehbaz, Mohsin Naqvi discuss country's political, security situation

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to ensure law and order

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss crucial national issues.

The interior minister gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on overall law and order situation in the country. The discussion encompassed ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security across the country.

Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi also exchanged views on the current political scenario, deliberating on its potential impact on national stability and governance.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to ensure law and order, commending the interior ministry’s efforts in maintaining peace and security.

It may be recalled that Interior Minister Naqvi attended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee meeting on Friday which decided to dismantle all bunkers in the Kurram District in a bid to restore peace in the area. Weeks of deadly tribal clashes in the area have claimed several lives and resulted in a serious law and order situation.

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here in Peshawar, Dunya News reported.