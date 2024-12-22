Barrister Gohar welcomes govt's committee to hold dialogue

PM constituted a committee on the suggestion of NA speaker

Sun, 22 Dec 2024 13:32:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed the formation of negotiating committee by the prime minister to end the political deadlock in the country.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar hoped that the negotiations between the government and opposition would be fruitful.

“Both the committees have seasoned politicians. We hope that the negotiations are all set to start soon to end the deadlock,” said Barrister Gohar.

It merits mention here that Prime Minister constituted a committee to hold dialogue with PTI on the suggestion of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

The speaker’s efforts were also acknowledged by the PM, who emphasised prioritising national security and public interest.

Earlier, PTI chairman had requested the NA speaker to play his role in the dialogue between the government and opposition.