Those ditched party in turbulent times have no way back, PTI tells Fawad

Barrister Gohar says Fawad Chudhry can’t represent PTI, announces disassociation from him

Sun, 22 Dec 2024 06:21:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said former information minister Fawad Chudhry is no longer associated with the party and he has nothing to do with its affairs.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar in a statement has announced disassociation from Fawad Chaudhry, adding PTI founder Imran Khan has issued instructions in this regard.

Fawad Chaudhry cannot represent the PTI in media, social media or any other forum.

He is not the representative of the PTI and he has nothing to do with party matters. PTI founder has himself given instructions with this regard, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said.

Earlier, PTI founder said those who ditched the party in turbulent times had no room in the party.

