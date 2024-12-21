Govt 'accepts all demands' of JUI-F over registration of seminaries

The government has officially informed the JUI-F in this regard

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has accepted all the demands of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) over the registration of religious seminaries in the country.

According to sources, the seminaries would now be registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860.

The government has officially informed the JUI-F in this regard, the sources said.

A notification would also be issued in coming days.

The development took place a day after Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the issue.

Earlier, JUI-F chief had stated that their demands regarding the seminary bill align with the constitution and will be accepted.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the matter be resolved promptly. The Ministry of Law has been instructed to take steps as per the constitution to address the issue,” Fazl said after the meeting.

He mentioned that both houses had passed the seminaries bill and it is now an act. The discussion with the prime minister focused on this bill, he added.

“If the president has any objections to the bill, he should have raised earlier. Once the speaker has responded to the objection and the constitutional period has elapsed, further objections are invalid,” he added.