PM Shehbaz directs prompt action on seminary bill proposals: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that their demands regarding the seminary bill align with the Constitution and will be accepted.

Speaking to the media after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the prime minister had invited him for discussions on madrasa registration bill.

Fazlur Rehman said that positive progress was made on the bill.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the matter be resolved promptly. The Ministry of Law has been instructed to take steps per the constitution to address the issue,” he added.

He mentioned that both houses had passed the seminaries bill and it is now an act. The discussion with the prime minister focused on this bill, he added.

“If the president has any objections to the bill, he should have raised earlier. Once the speaker has responded to the objection and the constitutional period has elapsed, further objections are invalid,” he added.

Fazlur Rehman expressed optimism, stating that their stance might not require a joint session. The prime minister gave a positive response and was requested to take immediate steps in line with the constitution. He hoped constitutional action would be taken as per their demands.

He clarified that today’s discussion was solely about the madrasa bill.

Fazlur Rehman briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the consultations held with scholars regarding the bill.

JUI-F leaders Senator Kamran Murtaza and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also attended the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Information Minister Atta Tarar represented the government in the meeting.

From the Pakistan Peoples Party, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira were present.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz on Thursday contacted Maulana Fazl and asked him to hold talks on the issue of the proposed law on seminaries.

Soon after receiving PM’s invitation for talks, Maulana Fazl contacted Mufti Taqi Usmani for consultation.

Ittehad Tanzeemat-i-Madaris Pakistan Tuesday deviated from a 2019 stance and announced that “seminaries will not become part of any government department and remain autonomous.”

