President Zardari raises concerns over Madrasa Registration Bill

Pakistan

Contradictions in bill’s definition of madrasa and potential misuse cited as reasons

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has raised objections to the Madrasa Registration Bill, citing the Pakistan Madrasa Education Board Ordinance 2001 and the Islamabad Capital Terriotry Trust Act 2020. 

He argued that new legislation is unnecessary given the existing laws.

The president highlighted contradictions in the bill’s definition of madrasa and expressed concern about potential misuse if these are registered under societies act. 

He warned of risks to peace and sectarian harmony, global criticism, and potential implications for Pakistan’s FATF ratings. 

 

