Individuals involved in May 9 will be brought to justice: Atta Tarar

Info minister Tarar noted 25 involved in attacks on defense installations were convicted

ISLAMABAD - (Dunya News) Federal Minister for Information, Atta Tarar, stated that all individuals involved in the events of May 9 will be brought to justice, and a collective celebration will follow their accountability.

The minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always resolved the people’s problems. He highlighted a significant reduction in inflation and an increase in Pakistan’s exports as evidence of the government's progress.

Referring to the May 9 incidents, Tarar noted that 25 individuals involved in attacks on defense installations were convicted. He remarked that such acts, including the desecration of martyrs, were unprecedented in the country's history. Criticising the PTI chairman, he claimed that the culture of violence in politics was introduced under his leadership, emphasising that political differences should remain within the bounds of civility.

The minister also accused certain elements of undermining the country’s foundations by engaging in corruption and discouraging international lenders like the IMF from supporting Pakistan. He credited the efforts of the army chief for ensuring the country’s economic stability.

Calling May 9 a tragic day, Tarar stated that justice was being served, with the mastermind and all other perpetrators of the events being held accountable. “Today is a significant day for Pakistan,” he said, adding that the people were awaiting justice for the events of May 9.

He further alleged that the attack on the Corps Commander’s house strengthened the enemy’s hand.