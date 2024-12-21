ATC directs to submit complete challan against Kamran Bangash

Bangash is accused of firing on police searching for PTI leader Murad Saeed

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday directed the prosecution to submit a complete challan in the case against former provincial minister Kamran Bangash, who is accused of firing on a police party.

Peshawar’s anti-terrorism court Judge Asadullah heard the case. Kamran Bangash appeared before the court accompanied by his legal team.

During the proceedings, the prosecution stated that Chamakani police raided Bangash’s residence in an attempt to arrest PTI leader Murad Saeed, who is currently in hiding. It was alleged that Bangash, along with his associates, opened fire on the police party during the raid.

The prosecution further claimed that two police personnel were injured in the incident, which occurred on December 20, 2023. Following the incident, the police registered a terrorism case against Kamran Bangash and others. The investigation has been completed, and the preliminary challan was submitted to the court.

The court, however, remarked that the challan was incomplete and directed the authorities to submit a complete challan.

Thereafter, the court adjourned the hearing until January 3, instructing the submission of a comprehensive challan in the case against the former minister.