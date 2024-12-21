ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

Pakistan Pakistan ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

Bushra Bibi had surrendered in all 32 protest-related cases

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 21 Dec 2024 11:43:47 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has approved interim bail for wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in 32 cases until January 13.

Bushra Bibi appeared before Judge Amjad Ali Shah in connection with cases registered in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal police stations, including incidents related to November 26.

Her lawyer presented arguments in favor of the bail applications, which the court accepted, and the necessary surety bonds were submitted.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi had surrendered in all 32 protest-related cases, including the events of May 9.

She was allowed vehicle access to the court premises and was accompanied by her lawyer, Advocate Muhammad Faisal Malik, who filed the bail applications on her behalf.

The court has adjourned the hearing after granting interim bail.