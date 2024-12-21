Peace to be restored in KP at any cost: Mohsin Naqvi

Naqvi visited the residence of veteran politician Aftab Sherpao

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the government would go to any extent to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The interior minister visited the veteran politician Aftab Khan Sherpao to discuss the political and security situation of the province.

Mohsin Naqvi also talked about the initiatives taken so far to restore peace in Kurram.

Naqvi also lauded the services of Aftab Sherpao in politics.

“No one should be allowed to do politics on the sensitive issue of Kurram,” the interior minister said.

We’ll go to any extent to restore peace in the province, he added.

He said that the decisions of apex committee would also be implemented in letter and spirit.

Earlier, the provincial apex committee had decided to eliminate all the bunkers in Kurram district to ensure peace in the volatile region.

It was also decided during the meeting that the restive region would also be de-weaponized.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured CM Gandapur of his support to achieve peace in Kurram.

“It is our topmost priority to ensure peace in Kurram. The federal government is ready to enhance the capacity of provincial law-enforcement agencies,” interior minister said.