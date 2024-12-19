Pakistan, Iran vow to further strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Iran vow to further strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors

Pakistan, Iran vow to further strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 23:16:55 PKT

CAIRO (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Iran have expressed resolve to further strengthen fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and economy, energy, security and regional connectivity.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 summit in Cairo on Thursday.

Both the leaders expressed hope that the decisions taken at the D-8 Summit will pave the way for enhanced cooperation among D-8 member states in mutually beneficial areas.

The two leaders also highlighted the mutual support extended by the two countries on each other’s core issues and reaffirmed their commitment to remain closely engaged on all matters of regional and global significance. They expressed grave concern at the genocide of innocent Palestinians by Israel and agreed to continue raising their voice for the oppressed Palestinians.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized utilizing the vast scope of bilateral trade and economic cooperation by identifying new sectors through various existing institutional mechanisms.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance to operationalize border markets, which have already been inaugurated and working on the inauguration of remaining markets. He reiterated that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with its brothers and sisters from Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

Conveying his profound regards to the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Prime Minister also congratulated Iran on becoming a full member of BRICS and requested Iran's support for Pakistan’s membership of BRICS.

He also extended an invitation to President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan.