ECP orders vote recount in PB-21
Earlier, the SC had remanded the case back to ECP, instructing it to decide within 30 days.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its reserved decision, ordering recount of votes in PB-21.
The recount was requested by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Hasan Zehri, challenging the victory of BAP’s Muhammad Saleh Bhootani.
