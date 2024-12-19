In-focus

ECP orders vote recount in PB-21

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its reserved decision, ordering recount of votes in PB-21.

The recount was requested by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Hasan Zehri, challenging the victory of BAP’s Muhammad Saleh Bhootani.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had remanded the case back to ECP, instructing it to decide within 30 days.

 

