Pakistan Pakistan Provisional results of by-elections trickle in

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Provisional results of the by-elections in five national and 16 provincial constituencies have begun trickling in as the vote count commenced following the conclusion of polling on Sunday.

Polling continued from 8 am until 5 pm without any break – across five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats and two Balochistan Assembly seats – amid stringent security measures.

Elections were originally scheduled for 23 constituencies. However, the results of two seats, one national [NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad] and one provincial [PS-80 Dadu], had already been announced.

PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was elected unopposed on the NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad seat, while the PS-80 Dadu seat was secured by Zubair Ahmad Junejo.

During the polling today, cellular and internet services remained suspended in 13 cities of Punjab and are likely to remain off till late night.

As per unverified and unconfirmed reports coming in shortly after by-polls closed, the PML-N is riding the tide in Punjab, with its election candidates attaining lead over competitors mainly from the Sunni Ittehad Council which is backed by the PTI.



National Assembly [by-election on five seats]

NA-8 Bajaur

Independent candidate Mubarak Zaib leading with 10,245 votes. SIC’s Gul Zafar Khan trails behind with 9,784 votes.

NA-44 DI Khan

SIC’s Faisal Amin Khan has won this seat with 56,995 votes, beating PPP’s Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi who could only garner 9,533 votes.

NA-119 Lahore

PML-N’s Ali Parvez Malik leading with 14,593 votes. SIC’s Shahzad Farooq trails behind with 10,780 votes.

NA-132 Kasur

PML-N’s Rashid Ahmad Khan leading with 57,213 votes. SIC’s Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar trailing behind with 30,613 votes.

NA-196 Qambar Shahdadkot

PPP’s Khursheed Ahmed Junejo has won this seat with 56,790 votes, beating TLP candidate Muhammad Ali who could only bag 2,896 votes.

Provincial Assemblies [by-election on 16 seats]

Punjab

PP-22 Talagang

PML-N’s Falak Sher Awan leads with 22,409 votes. SIC’s Muhammad Nasir Ahmad trails behind with 19,654 votes.

PP-32 Gujrat

PML-N’s Musa Elahi has won this seat with 63,536 votes, defeating SIC’s Parvez Elahi who could only garner 18,327 votes.

PP-36 Wazirabad

PML-N’s Adnan Afzal leads with 15,202 votes. SIC’s M Fiaz Chattha trails behind with 9,314 votes.

PP-54 Narowal

SIC’s Awais Qasim leads with 26,873 votes. PML-N’s Ahmad Iqbal Chaudhry trails behind with 26,397 votes.

PP-93 Bhakkar

PML-N’s Saeed Akbar Khan leads with 18,922 votes. Independent candidate Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla trails behind with 9,125 votes.

PP-139 Sheikhupura

PML-N’s Rana Afzal Hussain leads with 28,459 votes. SIC’s Ejaz Hussain trails behind with 19,669 votes.

PP-147 Lahore

PML-N’s Muhammad Riaz leads with 5,235 votes. Independent candidate Muhammad Khan Madani trails behind with 4,412 votes.

PP-149 Lahore

IPP candidate Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui leads with 17,213 votes. SIC’s Zeeshan Rasheed trails behind with 13,040 votes.

PP-158 Lahore

PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz leads with 8,254 votes. SIC’s Moonis Elahi trails behind with 6,215 votes.

PP-164 Lahore

PML-N’s Rashid Minhas leads with 10,527 votes. SIC’s Muhammad Yousaf trails behind with 6,722 votes.

PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan

PPP’s Mumtaz Ali leads with 10,212 votes. PML-N’s Muhammad Safdar Khan Laghari trails behind with 9,936 votes.

PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan

PML-N’s Ali Ahmad Laghari leads with 45,727 votes. SIC’s Sardar Muhammad Mohiuddin Khosa trails behind with 13,081 votes.

Balochistan

PB-20 Khuzdar

BNP’s Mir Jehanzeb Mengal leads with 7,441 votes. Independent candidate Mir Shafiqur Rehman Mengal trails behind with 4,281 votes.

PB-22 Lasbela

PML-N’s Muhammad Zareen Khan Magsi leads with 26,101 votes. Independent candidate Shah Nawaz Hassan trails behind with 1,273 votes.

PB-50 Kalla Abdullah

PkMAP’s Mir Wais Khan Achakzai leads with 899 votes. ANP’s Zamarak Khan trails behind with 544 votes.

Khyber Paktunkhwa

PK-22 Bajaur

Independent candidate Mubarak Zaib leads with 2,212 votes. SIC’s Gul Dawood Khan trails behind with 1,622 votes.

PK-91 Kohat

SIC’s Dawood Shah leads with 15,619 votes. Independent candidate Abdul Masaud trails behind with 6,037 votes.