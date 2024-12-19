Pakistan, Indonesia agree to deepen bilateral relations

PM Shehbaz meets President Prabowo on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo

CAIRO (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations with particular emphasis on further deepening economic and commercial ties.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo.

Both the leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the multilateral fora.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan appreciated Indonesia's support in achieving sectoral partner status in ASEAN and membership of ASEAN Regional Forum.

“Pakistan looks forward to becoming a Full Dialogue Partner of ASEAN with Indonesia's support,” the premier said.

He termed Indonesia as a reliable trade partner of Pakistan, particularly as a palm oil supplier. He said that Pakistan relied on imports to meet its vegetable oil needs.

Both the leaders also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire in Gaza urging for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian question, with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

PM Shehbaz congratulated Prabowo Subianto on assuming the office of the President and also extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan at his early convenience. The Indonesian President graciously accepted the invitation.

