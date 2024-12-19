President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 11 Khwarij in KP operations

President and PM on Wednesday commended the security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday commended the security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in three separate operations in District Tank, Datta Khel, District North Waziristan and Mamad Gat area of Mohmand District, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The president praised the bravery of the security forces for successfully neutralising the terrorists during intelligence-based operations and reaffirmed the commitment to completely eradicate Fitna al-Khwarij from the country, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

“Security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the scourge of terrorism,” he said, adding “The entire nation stands united against terrorism”.

The president said that operations against terrorists would continue till Fitna al-Khwarij was completely eliminated.

The prime minister appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against Fitna al-Khwarij in District Tank, Datta Khel, District North Waziristan and Mamad Gat area of Mohmand District.

He said that eleven Khwarij were sent to hell during these operations against terrorists.

“The entire nation feels proud over their brave security forces personnel taking part in this fight against terrorists,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

“We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of these enemies of humanity,” he further emphasised, adding that the entire nation stood united in this fight against terrorists.

The prime minister also reiterated that the government and the security forces remained committed to eradicating the menace of Fitna al-Khwarij from the country.

