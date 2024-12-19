Naqvi commends security forces for operation against terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operations against Khwarij terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a series of statements, Naqvi commended the forces for eliminating 11 terrorists during the operations, calling it a significant victory in the fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan’s brave security forces have thwarted the nefarious plans of Khwarij terrorists through timely and effective actions,” Naqvi remarked, adding that the entire nation was proud of their courage and dedication.

He highlighted the remarkable achievements of the forces, emphasising that the public stands united with them in their mission to protect the country. “The nation views the successes of security forces with great admiration,” he said.

Naqvi expressed confidence that with the continued support of the people, the complete eradication of Khwarij terrorists would be achieved. “Insha’Allah, we will fully eliminate these enemies of peace with the unwavering support of the public,” he concluded.

The minister’s statement reflects the government’s firm stance against terrorism and its commitment to ensuring national security.

