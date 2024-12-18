People should not clap for judges: CJP

CJP Yahya Afridi pledged to maintain dignity of court at any cost

GHOTKI (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi said that people should not clap for the judges as it harmed what he called their mindset.

Talking to the Ghotki Bar Association, the CJP said that the issues raised by the bar association would be settled as per commitment.

The CJP pledged to maintain the dignity of the court at any cost.

He said that the Sindh High Court CJ informed him about all the problems they faced.

On the occasion, the CJP Afridi said that district Ghotki was better compared to many districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.